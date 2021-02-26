KSRTC-SWIFT yet to zero in on top personnel

Company’s headquarters, ‘superclass’ bus terminal will be inaugurated today

The headquarters of KSRTC-SWIFT, an independent company of the transport utility, and its ‘superclass’ terminal will be inaugurated at Anayara in the capital on Friday. However, the authorities are yet to zero in on qualified personnel for the company.

“We are yet to decide on the candidate to the posts of Deputy General Manager (Commercial and Logistics) and General Manager. The qualification and age criteria for the post of DGM Operations had been diluted and a person experienced in managing a fleet of 600 trucks abroad was roped in. Low salary and high attrition rate in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation are hurdles to getting the right personnel,” Biju Prabhakar, KSRTC Chairperson and Managing Director, also the ex officio CMD of the new company, told The Hindu.

Experts in IT, Operations, Traffic, Accounts, ex officio officials from Finance and Transport departments and Director, NATPAC, will constitute the board of the KSRTC-SWIFT.

Five professionals in the senior manager cadre have been recruited temporarily.

A six-member Operation Task Force had been set up in the Chief Office of the KSRTC with K.V. Rajendran, General Manager, SWIFT, as chairperson.

The task force had been asked to ensure availability of operating staff and proper functioning of schedules and to develop and implement strategies to maximise revenue from operations.

Mr. Prabhakar allayed fears about private stage carriers becoming part of the KSRTC-SWIFT and using its infrastructure such as terminals and depots across the State. “We have not considered private stage carriers,” he added.

The long-distance buses operating using ‘superclass’ fleet will touch the international airport for the benefit of flyers. Feeder services will be operated from four city bus depots and back. Superclass terminal, the first air-conditioned bus terminal in the State, will have rest rooms, shops, and hotels. Mr. Prabhakar said there were plans to provide cruise ride to the Veli and Akkulam tourist villages from the boat jetty scheduled to come up in the superclass terminal.