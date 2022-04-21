KSRTC-SWIFT nets ₹61 lakh in 10 days

The newly launched KSRTC-SWIFT, a legal entity formed by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to run long-distance services, could net revenue of ₹61.71 lakh in 10 days.

The new company could earn ₹61,71,908 by covering a total distance of 1,26,818 km from April 11 to 20, a release here said.

AC sleeper buses could collect ₹28.04 lakh, while the AC and non-AC seater buses garnered ₹15.66 lakh and ₹18.01 lakh respectively. At present 30 buses are in service.

According to the management, all the 100 buses it procured will start service as soon as permits are issued by the authorities.