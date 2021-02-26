KSRTC-SWIFT commences operations amid protests

Amidst opposition from the INTUC-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) and the BMS-affiliated Kerala State Transport Employees Sangh (KSTES), two recognised unions of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the KSRTC-SWIFT, an independent company to operate long-distance buses, commenced functioning on Friday.
KSTES workers led by district president R. Padmakumar and secretary S.V. Shaji, who staged a protest at the headquarters of the new company at the Anayara depot of the KSRTC here, were arrested and removed by the police.
The TDF observed a black day at all depots and attended duty wearing black badges. Later, the superclass bus terminal at the depot and the headquarters of the KSRTC-SWIFT were inaugurated and the logo of the new company was released.
In his address via videoconference, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran said steps being taken by the government were aimed to save the KSRTC and sought the cooperation of employees.
Presiding over the function, Minister for Cooperation Kadakampally Surendran said the KSRTC could come out of the red if employees adopted a professional attitude.
Hourly buses
KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director Biju Prabhakar said there would be hourly buses via Alappuzha and Kottayam to Ernakulam. As many as 96 services would be via NH 66 and 40 via M.C. Road.
For operations, the KSRTC needed 200 people and crew change was being planned at Kozhikode.
