KSRTC suspends five employees on charge of violating discipline

March 22, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has initiated disciplinary action against five employees on the charge of violating discipline of the public utility.

Two bus drivers have been placed under suspension for driving buses under the influence of alcohol, and another for causing an accident by speeding. A conductor has been suspended on the charge of ticketing malpractices, including misappropriation of ticket money, and another on the charge of defaming superiors.

A.R. Jayarajan, a driver attached to the Mananthavady unit, was suspended for causing an accident under the influence of alcohol on March 20, and getting off the bus while on duty. Aji Unnikrishnan was suspended after he was found to have driven the bus under the influence of alcohol and caused an accident near Kuttipuram on March 19 while operating the Sulthan Bathery-Thiruvananthapuram service.

On March 1, S. Mariappan, a driver attached to the Thiruvananthapuram City Depot, was suspended for driving the bus at high speed and hitting two cars, and seriously injuring three motorcyclists. K.A. Kunhi Mohammed, a conductor attached to the Thrissur depot, was suspended for ticketing malpractices and misappropriation of money. Conductor Viju K. Nair of the Kottayam depot has been placed under suspension for defaming the KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director and senior officials and by spreading the content through WhatsApp.

