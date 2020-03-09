KSRTC suspends biometric punching

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran on Monday said biometric punching would be temporarily stopped in the Pathanamthitta sector of the KSRTC as part of the preventive measures in place against COVID-19 infection.
The Minister while addressing reporters said similar restriction would be considered in other KSRTC sectors as well after reviewing the situation.
“We have distributed the required number of face masks for the KSRTC employees in Pathanamthitta districts. It has been made mandatory for the whole staff on duty. Efforts are also on to distribute hand sanitisers,”said Mr. Saseendran.
