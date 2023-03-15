HamberMenu
KSRTC student concession will be limited to those from weaker sections: Minister

‘Transport utility has incurred liability of ₹388.13 crore during 2016-2022 and ₹503.35 crore from 2007-08 to 2015-16 by providing concessions to students’

March 15, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has incurred a financial liability of ₹388.13 crore during the 2016-2022 period and ₹503.35 crore from 2007-08 to 2015-16 by providing concessions to students, Transport Minister Antony Raju told the Assembly on Wednesday.

He said that concession benefits to students in self-financing colleges would be limited to those from economically weaker sections.

Age limit

He said that the KSRTC was currently providing free travel to all students till the higher secondary level. It had now been decided to fix 25 years as the age limit for student concession. The general category of students studying in self-financing colleges and private unaided and recognised schools would be given only a 30% discount on the ticket fare. A total of 35% of the fare should be borne by the school management and the remaining 35% by the students. The students in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category would continue to enjoy concession facilities as in the past.

Those studying in government and aided colleges, and professional colleges, and were wards of parents paying income tax, input tax credit and GST would not be eligible for any type of concession. The students of government, semi-government, and special schools and specially abled schools would get the concession facility as in the past.

