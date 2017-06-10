KSRTC strike

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:
Employees affiliated to the Transport Democratic Federation headed by the INTUC in the KSRTC would go on a day’s strike from June 14 midnight in protest against the disruption in dispersal of salary and pension, State president Thampanoor Ravi has said.
Mr.Ravi said in a statement here on Saturday that the disbursal of salary and pension had been erratic since the LDF government assumed office. No decision has been made on reviving the talks for pay revision, though the agreement expired in 2016. The government has denied salary for 40,000 employees and pension for 38,000 pensioners. Though the federation has served a notice on the government, no decision has been made so far and it was trying to muffle the protest, he said.EOM/NJN
