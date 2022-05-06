KSRTC strike hits inter-district passengers in Kozhikode

Staff Reporter May 06, 2022 12:32 IST

Staff Reporter May 06, 2022 12:32 IST

Only three services operated from the KSRTC terminal till 11 a.m. following opposition of the protesting trade union workers

Representational image. | Photo Credit: Vibhu H

Only three services operated from the KSRTC terminal till 11 a.m. following opposition of the protesting trade union workers

Unaware of the KSRTC bus strike, hundreds of inter-district passengers reached the KSRTC bus terminal in Kozhikode city on Friday. As a major trade union was not part of the strike, they were hopeful of an uninterrupted journey to various locations. However, only three services operated from the KSRTC terminal till 11 a.m. following opposition of the protesting trade union workers. The situation was almost similar in other depots such as Thamarassery and Vadakara in the district. The stranded passengers were later found depending on the service of private buses and trains. The disrupted KSRTC services also led to an increase in the rush in inter-district private buses. The leaders of the Congress-led Transport Democratic Employees Association and BJP-led Kerala State Transport Employees Sangh said the strike was proving to be a success with the cooperation of the employees. They also claimed that only a few sections of employees were not offering their cooperation, unaware of the cause behind the State-wide protest.



Our code of editorial values