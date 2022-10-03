KSRTC starts disbursing salary to staff

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) began disbursing salary for the month of September to its employees on Monday as per an agreement reached between employees and management. The salary of conductors, drivers and mechanical staff was credited on Monday itself, while salary disbursal to administrative staff is under way. The management had earlier agreed to pay the salary for September before October 5 and the employees had been asked to cooperate with the KSRTC management’s decision to implement the 12-hour single-duty system. The 12-hour single duty is implemented on an experimental basis at the Parassala depot.