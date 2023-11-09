HamberMenu
KSRTC staffer suspended for screening pirated CD

November 09, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employee was suspended after he allegedly screened a Tamil movie using a pirated movie CD on a KSRTC SWIFT bus. Deepu Pillai, a driver-cum-conductor attached to the Chengannur depot, has been suspended pending investigation. It was on October 31 that the recently released movie was screened on the bus during its trip from Chengannur to Palakkad. The video footage from the bus revealed that the film was screened using a pirated CD. The management said that if more employees were found involved, they would be suspended, according to a release from the KSRTC on Thursday.

