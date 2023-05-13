KSRTC staffer arrested for manhandling doctor

May 13, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employee was arrested by the City police here on Saturday on the charge of manhandling a doctor on duty at a private clinic. The arrested person has been identified as Samraj, 42, son of Selvaraj, Samnivas, Estate, Pamamcode.

The accused who reached the doctor’s clinic sought a medical certificate in order to evade the duty. However, the doctor refused to give the medical certificate. Enraged by this, the accused tried to manhandle the doctor. Another person in the clinic was also attacked, said the police.