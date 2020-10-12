KSRTC staff to undergo medical check-up

Mobile clinic in capital, tie-up with hospitals in all others districts

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has come up with a slew of measures to help the bus driver and crew overcome fatigue and stress. The move comes in the wake of 14 personnel losing their lives in the past three-and-a-half months and 388 in five years due to various ailments.

The KSRTC will launch a mobile health clinic with laboratory facilities in the capital district and the utility will tie up with government and private hospitals in 13 other districts for medical check-up of those on its rolls.

Once in 3 months

The government has sanctioned ₹29 lakh for the medical check-up of KSRTC staff, Minister for Transport A.K. Saseendran said on Sunday. The KSRTC management is planning to create health awareness among staff and conduct medical check-up every three months.

To overcome the difficulties posed to the drivers by heat, there smaller openings will be made below the window by the driver’s seat to enhance air circulation. There will be a holder near the seat where water bottles can be kept.

7,000 personnel

The mobile health clinic will cater to the needs of the 7,000 personnel on the rolls in the 24 depots of the KSRTC in the capital and the Central Works in Pappanamcode.

The health clinic, which will be set up by modifying a bus, will reach all the 25 units in Thiruvananthapuram and subject the personnel to medical check-up. The clinic will have a doctor, nurse, and a lab technician.

Fatigue impact

Instructions have been given by the KSRTC management to the unit officers in other districts to tie up with nearby government or private hospitals for carrying out the personnel’s medical check-up.

Fatigued drivers react slower and experience reduced attention, awareness, and ability to control their vehicles, thereby contributing to fatal road accidents, according to road safety experts.