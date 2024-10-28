ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC staff to observe DA Rights Day on November 1 in Kerala

Published - October 28, 2024 11:02 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Transport Employees’ Union has requested the Chief Minister to provide the pending dearness arrears (DA) to the employees at the earliest.

All the departments except for Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) staff have received the 2% DA in 2021, which was implemented from April 2024, along with the DA announced on October 23. 

The Union has requested the Chief Minister to take steps to release two instalments of pending DA from January 2020 through the October month salary of staff. The Union will observe DA rights day on November 1 across the State, according to a statement issued by the union.   

