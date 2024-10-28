GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSRTC staff to observe DA Rights Day on November 1 in Kerala

Published - October 28, 2024 11:02 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Transport Employees’ Union has requested the Chief Minister to provide the pending dearness arrears (DA) to the employees at the earliest.

All the departments except for Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) staff have received the 2% DA in 2021, which was implemented from April 2024, along with the DA announced on October 23. 

The Union has requested the Chief Minister to take steps to release two instalments of pending DA from January 2020 through the October month salary of staff. The Union will observe DA rights day on November 1 across the State, according to a statement issued by the union.   

Published - October 28, 2024 11:02 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.