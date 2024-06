A meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday decided to disburse the salary of employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) at one go.

The corporation has been directed make arrangements for issuing the salary in a single instalment. The State government will provide the necessary support for this. The meeting was attended by Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and officials of the Finance and Transport departments.

