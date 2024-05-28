KSRTC staff to be given salary in single instalment soon, says Minister

The employees of the Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will soon be given their salary in single instalment by the first of every month, said Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar.

The Minister gave the promise in a Facebook video. The issue was taken up with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who was of the opinion that the salary should be given in a single instalment by the first of every month, said the Minister.

The Chief Minister called a meeting of the Finance Minister and the Transport Minister to discuss the issue, Mr. Kumar said. In a message given to the conductors of the KSRTC and KSRTC-SWIFT buses, the Minister said polite language should be used on the buses and passengers should be treated as masters. There was no need to ask unnecessary questions about them. For instance, there was no need to ask a passenger whether the accompanying person was his/her sister, wife, or girlfriend.

Passengers have no reason to share their personal details with the KSRTC staff. The Minister also said employees should not come to work in an inebriated condition. Also, the buses have to be stopped in stops-on-demand by female passengers after 8 p.m.

