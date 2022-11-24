KSRTC staff to be equipped to handle medical emergencies

November 24, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Drivers, conductors and KSRTC staff at bus stations across Kerala will soon be trained to offer emergency medical assistance for the travelling public without waiting for an ambulance or medical team. The Society for Emergency Medicine India- Kerala chapter has joined hands with the State government to launch a project to install AED (Automatic External Defibrillation) units in KSRTC buses and at all bus stations.

The project named CARe (Cardiac Arrest Resuscitation) involves training all RTC staff in CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), first aid and trauma care to ensure speedy response.

President, Society for Emergency Medicine, India Dr.Shiju Stanley and secretary Dr.Ashish Salim told a press conference here on Wednesday that Transport Minister Antony Raju would formally launch the project at the 24th annual International Emergency Medicine Conference (EMCON 2022) to be held here from November 25 to 27.

Dr.Mohan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Health Sciences will be the chief guest at the inaugural session of the conference.