KSRTC staff at Kasaragod depot terminated from service

The Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has ordered clerical staff working at its various depots in Kasaragod district to stop reporting for duty, effective from Monday.

Apparently, most of these employees, including 10 from Kasaragod depot, eight from Kanhangad, and three from Payyanur, had been in service for over 10 years. No notices were served, and the orders were verbally communicated to them. Incidentally, it comes at a time when the government has promised that no employee will be terminated.

“The orders have come at a time when the pandemic has peaked,” said D.K. Sini, a clerical staff at the Kasaragod depot who has been terminated.

Most of them were appointed through employment exchange, she claimed.

Another staffer, C. Karthyayani, who too has been terminated said she had to support her family comprising three children and husband, who is an autorickshaw driver. “Since the COVID-19 outbreak, my husband has been left jobless, and if I am thrown out of the job, how will we survive”? she asked.

Meanwhile, the KSRTC board meeting on Tuesday is expected to arrive at an amicable solution.

For K. Ravi, who has served the corporation for 11 years and was on deputation at the Payyanur depot, the message came as a rude shock.

District Transport Officer Manoj Kumar was unavailable for comments.