KSRTC set to launch its first night jungle safari in Wayanad

Final touches being given to a KSRTC bus for jungle safari. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The budget cell of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is gearing up to launch a night jungle safari in Wayanad, a first-time initiative of the corporation in the State. It aims at utilising the untapped potential of night-time tourism in the hill district.

Though the hill district, gifted with a lush green canopy of forest, wildlife, waterfalls, lakes and mountains, has emerged as a major tourism destination in the State by wooing tourists during the daytime, there is a lack of adequate facilities for tourists during night hours.

The KSRTC is now stepping in to tap the huge potential of night-time tourism by introducing the novel concept of jungle safari at night, Joshy John, District Transport Officer, KSRTC, Wayanad, told The Hindu.

Rare glimpse at wildlife

“The dream project of Biju Prabhakar, Chairman and Managing Director of the KSRTC, is aimed at providing a 60-km night safari to tourists at a nominal cost. The bus would start its journey from the KSRTC bus depot at Sulthan Bathery around 9 p.m. to Ponkuzhy on the Kerala- Karnataka border through the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766, which passes through the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary,” Mr. Joshy said.

The vehicle would return to Sulthan Bathery through the Moolankavu, Karipur, Valluvadi and Vadakkanad hamlets on the fringes of the sanctuary. After a little break, the journey would continue till Irulam through the Kurichyad and Kurichayad forest ranges of the sanctuary. The 60-km safari would end at Sulthan Batehry around 11.30 p.m. We expect it would provide a rare wildlife experience to a visitor, he added.

The night safari would be launched by the middle of next week and would cost ₹300 per traveller.

Customised buses

Two customised buses have been set up for the purpose and the final touches to the vehicles are being given at the depot, he added.

“We have already customised four air-conditioned sleeper buses, including a bus reserved for women , at the KSRTC depot for the tourists to stay at nominal cost, Mr. Joshy said.

Deluxe rooms and dormitory facilities are available on those buses with prior booking. The buses can accommodate as many as 38 persons at a time. The KSRTC is charging ₹160 and ₹860 a day for each bed and deluxe room respectively, he added.

The safari would be available only for the tourists staying in sleeper coaches and to those who travel from faraway places to Wayanad on KSRTC buses, he said.