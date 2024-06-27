GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSRTC set to launch cashless travel facility

Ganesh Kumar says government will soon invite open tenders to scrap its vehicles that are more than 15 years old

Published - June 27, 2024 06:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar has said that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will soon introduce a facility for cashless travel on its buses.

As part of the modernisation efforts envisaged over the next six months, the KSRTC also plans to enhance the GPS system on its buses. These will be linked with display systems at bus stations, automatically updating service timings similar to those at railway stations. Additionally, the KSRTC is developing mobile applications to provide information on bus routes, seat availability, and online reservations.

Replying to questions during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Thursday, he also informed the House that the government aimed at paying salaries to KSRTC employees in a single instalment within a month. Currently, employees received their salaries in two instalments due to the financial challenges faced by the transport utility. The company hoped to avail itself of an overdraft for the purpose.

Mr. Kumar added that the government would soon invite open tenders to engage agencies in scrapping its vehicles that were more than 15 years old and condemned. This initiative aligned with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Vehicle Scrapping Policy and was expected to qualify the State for the Centre’s incentive of ₹150 crore.

The Transport department had identified 2,253 government vehicles, including KSRTC buses, to be scrapped at registered vehicle scrapping facilities. According to its management and location tracking system VEELS, the government operated 18,751 vehicles across various departments, public-sector undertakings, universities, and other State-run organisations.

The Minister said that the KSRTC would introduce air-conditioned, sleeper and semi-sleeper services, specifically for long-distance journeys, to meet the changing needs of passengers.

The company, in its next Board of Directors meeting, would discuss a proposal to reduce caution deposit for commercial spaces kept for lease. The exorbitant rates had deterred many from taking such spaces in KSRTC’s complexes on lease. A preliminary study undertaken by the company found that nearly 65% of the shop units in its facilities were remaining vacant, Mr. Kumar said.

