KSRTC services to be hit , exams postponed

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus services will remain affected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday on account of the hartal called by the Joint Committee of Trade Unions.

According to a release issued by KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director Biju Prabhakar, normal services will be disrupted owing to the possibility of commuters overcrowding buses and shortage of staff.

However, essential services would be conducted on a demand basis and upon the instruction of the police. Efforts would be made to ply local services with police convoy to hospitals, railway stations and airports from the respective units, he said.

All kinds of services, including long-distance buses, will resume operations after 6 p.m. Buses and employees will be regulated to meet any surge in demand for long-distance services following the end of hartal.

Exams postponed

The Kerala University and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) have postponed all examinations that were scheduled to be held on Monday.

The fourth-semester BHMCT regular and supplementary examinations, conducted by the KTU, have been rescheduled. The theory examinations will be held on October 6. Moreover, the laboratory examinations that were planned to be held on October 6 have been deferred to October 21. There will be no changes in the examination timing.