KSRTC services hit due to strike in Kerala

The 24-hour strike from Sunday midnight by a section of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation employees owing allegiance to INTUC-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) has hit services in the State.

Agitating employees are obstructing those who reported for work at various depots. Buses are also being waylaid at depot premises to prevent them from reaching bus bays to pick up the commuters.

Of the around 4,500 schedules operated daily in the State by KSRTC, only 30% have operated till 10 a.m, claimed TDF working president R. Sasidharan. There are 15 depots from where not even a single service could be commenced despite various measures, including the invoking of the dies non by the management and roping in of daily wagers as conductors and drivers to run the fleets, he said.

The stir has hit hundreds, including office-goers and students, who depend on KSRTC in rural areas. They have had to seek alternate mode of transport for reaching the destinations. The southern districts are the worst affected.

The stir has been called by TDF in support of their various demands, including timely payment of monthly salary, pay revision and disbursement of pending six instalments of dearness allowance.

The TDF is one of the two approved trade unions. The CITU, AITUC, BMS and other unions in the transport undertaking have not supported the strike.