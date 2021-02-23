KSRTC services hit by 24-hour strike

23 February 2021 12:01 IST

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM Over 95% of the services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had been hit by the 24 hour-strike that began on Monday midnight by INTUC-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) and BMS affiliated Kerala State Transport Employees Sangh (KSTES), recognised unions of KSRTC.

Till 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the State transport undertaking had been able to operate only 200 services in the State. In the South Zone based in Thiruvananthapuram district, only 152 services were operated. In the 45 depots across the State, the KSRTC could not operate even one service.

Office-goers, others going to work places and students, especially from the rural areas, were the worst hit by the lack of KSRTC services. The private stage carriers came in handy for the commuters in the three major cities, including Thiruvananthapuram.

The unions are demanding withdrawal of the move to float KSRTC-SWIFT, independent company to operate long distance buses using contract staff, immediate revision of salary, disbursal of nine instalments of Dearness Allowance, takeover of pension, revival of dying in harness scheme and end to punitive transfers.

The CITU-affiliated Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association (KSRTEA), the third recognised union in KSRTC, and the AITUC-backed union is not participating in the strike.