KSRTC services hit by 24-hour strike

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM Over 95% of the services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had been hit by the 24 hour-strike that began on Monday midnight by INTUC-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) and BMS affiliated Kerala State Transport Employees Sangh (KSTES), recognised unions of KSRTC.
Till 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the State transport undertaking had been able to operate only 200 services in the State. In the South Zone based in Thiruvananthapuram district, only 152 services were operated. In the 45 depots across the State, the KSRTC could not operate even one service.
Office-goers, others going to work places and students, especially from the rural areas, were the worst hit by the lack of KSRTC services. The private stage carriers came in handy for the commuters in the three major cities, including Thiruvananthapuram.
The unions are demanding withdrawal of the move to float KSRTC-SWIFT, independent company to operate long distance buses using contract staff, immediate revision of salary, disbursal of nine instalments of Dearness Allowance, takeover of pension, revival of dying in harness scheme and end to punitive transfers.
The CITU-affiliated Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association (KSRTEA), the third recognised union in KSRTC, and the AITUC-backed union is not participating in the strike.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath