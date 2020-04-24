KSRTC seeks additional aid

Close on the heels of private bus operators, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has approached the government seeking additional financial assistance for operations post lockdown, when social distancing will have to be followed to contain COVID-19.

The KSRTC, which was operating 16.5 lakh km daily using 4,500 buses till March 24, estimates that the fleet will ply only 5.5 lakh km post lockdown. It has also taken into account the curbs on interstate and inter-district schedules that will continue once the lockdown ends on May 3.

With social distancing in place, the number passengers in a bus will come down. On seats meant for two persons, only one person will be allowed to sit and two persons on seats that can accommodate three. People will not be allowed to travel standing on the bus. The KSRTC estimates that only 28 people can travel in an ordinary bus that can accommodate 52 passengers.

“We are planning to operate only 1,500 buses and run two trips in mornings and evenings. Trips in the afternoon and late hours will not fetch any revenue. The KSRTC will need ₹64 lakh for these trips that will have to follow social distancing norms and disinfection procedures,” a KSRTC official says.

As patronage will be less, the KSRTC is of the view that the earnings per km will hover around ₹14. The operating cost per km of these trips will be around ₹25, excluding salary of the crew. Besides incidental expenses, the ailing KSRTC is seeking ₹64 lakh for purchasing diesel, tyre, tube, and sanitisers(to be provided for commuters).

KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director M.P. Dinesh has submitted a letter to the government through the Principal Secretary, Transport.

The private bus operators have approached the Chief Minister seeking waiver of motor vehicle tax and diesel at half the price, among other things, to operate the services.