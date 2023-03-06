KSRTC salary in instalments: Talks fail to reach consensus

March 06, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The first round of talks held between Transport Minister Antony Raju and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)-affiliated Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association (KSRTEA) in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday over the disbursal of salary of employees in two instalments failed to make any headway, with the Minister refusing to provide any assurance.

However, the Minister assured the union that he would bring the matter to the attention of the State government and invited the employees’ union for another round of discussion on March 18.

The KSRTC had earlier taken a decision to disburse the salary in two instalments from March in view of the deepening financial crisis in the corporation, inviting the wrath of employees. As per the decision, the public utility has paid only the first instalment of the salary of around 25,000 odd staff as of March 5. The government has pledged to provide a financial assistance of ₹50 crore each month to the KSRTC to tide over the crisis.

However, the government has released only ₹30 crore for the month of January, and it is yet to release the complete aid for the month of February. It was against this backdrop that the corporation gave the first instalment of salary using the ₹30 crore provided by the State for January. The remaining funds required were sourced from the own account of the corporation.

Though unions cutting across party lines protested against the KSRTC decision, it is considered that the corporation took the extreme step to put pressure on the government to release the financial aid it had pledged on time.

However, employees are reportedly miffed over the decision to disburse the salary in two instalments as the move is feared to upset the financial planning of each employee. Moreover, it is not right to withhold the salary of employees to meet the demands of the corporation, said representatives of various outfits.

The government is of the view that the KSRTC should find the money required for the payment of salary from its monthly collection.