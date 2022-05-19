KSRTC salary crisis to be resolved soon

The salary crisis in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is likely to be addressed in a couple of days as KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Biju Prabhakar will return to his office on Friday after his foreign trip.

While speaking to the media, Transport Minister Antony Raju has said the salary issue would be solved soon as the corporation places a request before the Finance Minister seeking more grants to pay the April salary of employees.

Mr. Raju also said he would meet Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday with the proposal.

However, it is not clear whether the salary would be disbursed on Friday itself as it may take a couple of days to complete the process. The State government has already given ₹30 crore grant for the corporation.