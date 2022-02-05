KSRTC salary as per new scale by February 10

Thiruvananthapuram

05 February 2022 18:28 IST

Salary for employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) as per the revised scale will be paid by February 10, KSRTC chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar has said.

The payment of salary has been delayed as e-office has been non-functional since January 25 and the time lag in making necessary changes to Spark (Service and Payroll Administrative Repository for Kerala), statement from the office of the KSRTC CMD said on Saturday.

As uncertainty continues over changes to Spark, the respective unit officers have been asked to refix the salary of employees and hand these over to the chief office before 3 p.m. on February 7. As soon as these are available, salary payments are expected to be made before February 10.

If any error creeps in while refixing the salary according to the new scale, it will be corrected and paid along with the salary for the next month, Mr. Prabhakar said.