KSRTC runs more buses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 September 2020 08:43 IST

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operated 921 schedules, including additional services, on Sunday for students appearing for the NEET.

The schedules were increased to ensure hassle-free travel to the students and their parents. There were only few takers for the Buses on Demand (BonD). The four BonD services operated were from Sulthan Bathery.The KSRTC authorities are worried over the poor patronage to the morning and evening premium services commenced in the Thiruvananthapuram- Ernakulam sector. The move was amidst Railway Board’s decision to cancel special trains. But, the decision was withdrawn on Friday night following protests.

