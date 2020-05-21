Kerala

KSRTC runs 1,428 services despite losses

Passengers boarding a private bus, which resumed operations in Kottayam on Thursday. About 150 out of the over 1,000 private buses in the district operated during the day and the public response remained lukewarm.

Passengers boarding a private bus, which resumed operations in Kottayam on Thursday. About 150 out of the over 1,000 private buses in the district operated during the day and the public response remained lukewarm.   | Photo Credit: VishnuPrathap

Poor patronage leads to losses

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operated 1,428 intra-district ordinary services on Thursday despite suffering operational losses on Wednesday, the maiden day of resuming services after a 54-day break due to the lockdown, due to poor patronage.

Over 300 private buses also operated services on Thursday in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam and other districts giving relief to passengers. More passengers were seen at bus stops and stations.

Lack of vacant seats

Passengers have raised complaints of lack of vacant seats when the buses reach stops in between the originating and destination stations.

Rain and the attack on Wednesday night on five private buses that ventured into the road in Kozhikode played spoilsport.

In the Thiruvananthapuram zone comprising the capital district, Kollam and Pathanamthitta, 23 more services were operated, following demands from various quarters. The total number of services in the zone was 658.

The State-owned fleet, official sources said, operated the 1,428 services though it suffered ₹9.01 running loss per km on Wednesday when it operated 1,388 services. The number of passengers ferried was 1,74, 299.

KSRTC officials said the bus services on Wednesday fetched only ₹35,32,465 with the Thiruvananthapuram zone netting ₹16 lakh, Ernakulam zone ₹12.75 lakh and Kozhikode zone ₹6 lakh. The earning per km was ₹16.64, the earning per bus ₹2,678 and the earning per litre ₹68.21. The KSRTC suffered a running loss, excluding salary of crew and other expenses, of ₹20 lakh and a total loss of ₹60 lakh.

“The services are suffering heavy losses. We are expecting more buses after the weekend holidays and Ramzan,” Lawrence Babu, general secretary, Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation, said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 11:23:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/ksrtc-runs-1428-services-despite-losses/article31644684.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY