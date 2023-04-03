KSRTC revokes transfer order of woman conductor who wore protest badge

April 03, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday revoked the order it had issued transferring a women conductor attached to Vaikom depot to Pala following mounting criticism against the public utility.

The corporation transferred Akhila S. Nair after she had pinned a badge onto her uniform on January 11 while at work. A photo of her wearing the the badge which said ‘41st day of service without salary’ on the day had gone viral on social media.

The order transferring her to the Pala depot said the badge was defamatory to the corporation and she had violated the discipline of the utility through the act. The order was revoked by Transport Minister Antony Raju considering the report from the chief managing director of the KSRTC.

However, the Minister said the badge was “misleading.” The Corporation has to pay the salary to employees before the 5th of every month. Akhila was wearing the badge when the salary was delayed by just six days, the Minister said.

Earlier, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan criticised the State government for transferring Akhila through a Facebook post. “She protested against the exploitation by working hard and not striking duty. The Communist party, which calls for nation-wide strikes for everything, should also learn from her,” he said.