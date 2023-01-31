HamberMenu
KSRTC revises service pay conditions of casual workers

January 31, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has issued an order revising the service pay conditions of casual workers and daily-wage employees.

The daily wages of casual workers and daily-wage workers have been consolidated to a minimum of ₹550 and a maximum of ₹850 from the present ₹430/480. The new order will come into effect from February 1, an official release said on Tuesday.

Among the employees in these categories, those who have been working for many years and those who have joined recently are paid the same rate of salary. Instead, the management has decided to revise the salary based on the seniority of service.

With this order, new entrants will be paid ₹550 a day and those with seniority will be given a maximum of ₹850 a day. For this, the KSRTC will have to bear an additional financial burden of ₹34 lakh, said the release.

