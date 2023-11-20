HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSRTC reverts to its old Khaki uniform

Conductors & drivers to wear khaki trousers & half sleeve shirts; station masters, vehicle supervisors and chargemen to wear khaki trousers and half sleeve shirts.

November 20, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

After a hiatus of eight years, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has reverted to its old khaki uniform. A government order issued in this regard has stated that conductors and drivers in the public transport utility will switch over to khaki trousers and half-sleeve shirts with KSRTC emblem on pocket for men, and khaki churidars and sleeveless overcoat for women. The new uniform is expected to come into force either by the end of this month or early December.

Similarly, employees in other categories too will witness a change in their uniforms. Station master, vehicle supervisor and chargeman will don khaki trousers and half-sleeve shirts with category being imprinted on the shoulder flap. In the case of inspectors, khaki safari suit fitted with a designation insignia has been suggested. Navy blue trouser and half-sleeve shirt has been suggested for the mechanic section staff.

While men in store department will have to wear navy blue trousers and half-sleeve shirts, women will wear navy blue saree with blouse/churidar. The last-grade employees in the Corporation are excluded from wearing uniforms. It was on July 1, 2015, that the KSRTC had switched over to navy blue trousers and sky blue shirts/churidars ditching its decades-old Khaki uniforms.

The move to switch over to a new dress code is estimated to cost ₹2.15 crore for the crisis-ridden Corporation, which is finding it tough to foot the salary bills of its employees owing to a financial crisis. The uniform was changed following a plea from different quarters to revise the dress code in keeping up with the times, said the government order.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.