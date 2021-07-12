Kerala

KSRTC resumes services to Bengaluru

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has restarted its Thiruvananthapuram- Bengaluru services, which were stopped from April 9 onwards following the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

The first service was from Thiruvananthapuram at 5 p.m on Sunday. Reservation was full for the service to Bengaluru through Kollam, Alappuzha, Vytilla, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Sulthan Bathery, Mysore and Mandya. The services are being organised by following all COVID-19 protocols.

The Tamil Nadu Government has not yet given permission for inter-State services.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 12, 2021 12:22:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/ksrtc-resumes-services-to-bengaluru/article35271211.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY