KSRTC resumes services to Bengaluru

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has restarted its Thiruvananthapuram- Bengaluru services, which were stopped from April 9 onwards following the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

The first service was from Thiruvananthapuram at 5 p.m on Sunday. Reservation was full for the service to Bengaluru through Kollam, Alappuzha, Vytilla, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Sulthan Bathery, Mysore and Mandya. The services are being organised by following all COVID-19 protocols.

The Tamil Nadu Government has not yet given permission for inter-State services.