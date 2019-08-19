KSRTC resumes services on AC road

After floodwaters receded, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday resumed bus services between Alappuzha and Changanassery through the AC road.

The KSRTC had stopped services more than a week ago after several parts of the road submerged.

“A small stretch of the road near Mankombu is still flooded. We have directed our drivers to drive slowly,” said a KSRTC official.

It was not for the first time, the AC road got inundated.

A major portion of the 24-km road was damaged in last year’s floods.

It was closed to traffic for more than three weeks following the initial flooding in July, 2018.

The road submerged again for a second time in the middle of August.

Following last year’s floods, the State government sanctioned an amount of ₹150 crore for the reconstruction of the road in June 2019. The Public Works Department (PWD) has launched preliminary works for the reconstruction of the road.

Officials said that the height of the road would be increased at 15 places along with constructing 34 small bridges.

The reconstruction will help prevent flooding of the road during the monsoon season, the officials added.