KSRTC resumes bus services within the districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 May 2020 14:11 IST

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) commenced bus services within all the 14 districts of the State after 54 days making the bus depots and bus stops lively again and making travel hassle-free.

Boat services of the Water Transport Department that was also suspended since March 25 due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown has also commenced again giving much relief to the working class.

The response from the commuters to the ordinary bus services of the KSRTC fleet kicked off at 7 a.m. is good and 1,338 services of the 1,850 services planned daily had operated by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, a top KSRTC official told The Hindu.

The fares had been hiked by 50% for the COVID period to offset the loss due to enforcing social distance on and the minimum fare in buses had gone up from ₹8 to ₹12 and subsequent fare per km from 70 paise to ₹1.10. The fares of the boat services has gone up by 33%.

Government had asked the KSRTC and the private bus operators to ensure that only 50% of the seating capacity travel and one person occupies the seat meant for two and two in the seat for three.

Commuters wearing mask and using santizers placed at the left side of the rear door before stepping into the bus could be seen. The crew are also using face masks and gloves as part of the social distancing norms and SOPs. The services will operated only till 7 p.m. in view of the night curfew in the country from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The 12,500 private stage carriers are yet to reach the road although it was stated that those who had not given the Form G will operate the services from Wednesday. The Transport Minister, A.K. Saseendran hoped that the private buses will be back on the roads soon. The demand for diesel subsidy and cut on excise duty cannot be taken up now, he added.