KSRTC provided ₹9,427 crore over 7 years, says K.N. Balagopal

September 11, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has provided ₹9,427 crore to the ailing Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in the past seven years, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal informed the Assembly on Monday.

In his reply to the discussion on the supplementary demands for grants, Mr. Balagopal said the LDF government which was in power during 2016-2021 had provided a little over ₹4,900 crore to the KSRTC. The present LDF government provided ₹2,124 crore in 2021-22, ₹1,498 crore in 2022-23 and ₹879 crore so far in 2023-24.

To compare, the KSRTC received only ₹1,543 crore in the five years from 2011 to 2016 when the Oommen Chandy-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government was in power, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Balagopal said the LDF government will continue to help the KSRTC as it considers that it is the government’s responsibility to keep the ailing transport utility afloat.

The Finance Minister blamed UDF MPs for not cooperating with the State government’s efforts to get the Centre release the money it owes to the State. The Centre owes Kerala ₹5,506 crore in connection with the implementation of various schemes. This includes ₹750.93 crore for the implementation of the 7th University Grants Commission (UGC) pay revision.

Bills passed

The Assembly also passed the Kerala Dairy Farmers’ Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Kerala Motor Transport Workers’ Payment of Fair Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2023, on the day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.