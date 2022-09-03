KSRTC pension: Kerala govt. sanctions ₹145.63 crore to consortium

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 03, 2022 22:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government on Saturday sanctioned ₹145.63 crore for reimbursing the consortium of banks for the amount disbursed as pension in the cash-strapped Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The amount includes interest which had been fixed at 8.5%, the Finance Department said.

On Friday, the State Government had released ₹50 crore as urgent financial assistance to the KSRTC in connection with Onam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ends

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app