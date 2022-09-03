Kerala

KSRTC pension: Kerala govt. sanctions ₹145.63 crore to consortium

The State government on Saturday sanctioned ₹145.63 crore for reimbursing the consortium of banks for the amount disbursed as pension in the cash-strapped Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The amount includes interest which had been fixed at 8.5%, the Finance Department said.

On Friday, the State Government had released ₹50 crore as urgent financial assistance to the KSRTC in connection with Onam.

