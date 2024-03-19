KSRTC pension disbursement this week

March 19, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The pension of former employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be disbursed this week.

The State government informed the Kerala High Court about the payment of pension on Tuesday. The pensioners had moved a contempt of court petition against the State government as the disbursal of money was disrupted.

The State government informed the court that ₹78.81 crore was transferred to the account of the consortium of primary agriculture credit societies for and on behalf of the corporation. The State also produced a government order indicating the transfer of funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court will consider the case later.

The pensioners of the debt-ridden State transport operator have been on a warpath demanding the timely disbursement of their benefits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.