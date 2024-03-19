KSRTC pension disbursement this week

March 19, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The pension of former employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be disbursed this week.

The State government informed the Kerala High Court about the payment of pension on Tuesday. The pensioners had moved a contempt of court petition against the State government as the disbursal of money was disrupted.

The State government informed the court that ₹78.81 crore was transferred to the account of the consortium of primary agriculture credit societies for and on behalf of the corporation. The State also produced a government order indicating the transfer of funds.

The court will consider the case later.

The pensioners of the debt-ridden State transport operator have been on a warpath demanding the timely disbursement of their benefits.