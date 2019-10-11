KSRTC pays 80% of salary

Ending 11 days of uncertainty, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Thursday disbursed 80% of the net monthly salary to the 31,000-odd personnel on its rolls.

The KSRTC managed the part-payment of the salary, normally paid on the last working day of every month, using the ₹16 crore provided by the government as part of the ₹20-crore budgetary allocation and by mobilising its own resources. The State transport undertaking needed ₹56 crore for paying 80% of the net salary and the disbursement commenced at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The part-payment was in the wake of the KSRTC’s inability to mobilise ₹73 crore needed for disbursing the monthly salary and the government turning down its request for providing an additional ₹40 crore. The KSRTC is tight-lipped on when the balance 20% of the salary will be disbursed to the personnel.

Unrest prevented

The KSRTC management has now been able to prevent the unrest among the employees and trade unions. The corporation has already got a relief as the government intervened on Wednesday to pay pension to 38,500 retirees through the Consortium of Cooperative Societies for another six months.

The societies were reluctant to extend the facility and Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac assured them that the arrears of ₹72 crore due to them on account of paying the pension to the KSRTC retirees till last month would be cleared.

On Thursday, the KSRTC cancelled 554 schedules in the State due to the dearth of drivers.