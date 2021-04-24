KSRTC orders inquiry after video of employee assaulting man at Angamaly bus depot emerges

The KSRTC's Vigilance Wing has begun an inquiry into the incident in which a person who was sitting on the floor at KSRTC's Angamaly bus depot, reportedly without wearing mask, was brutally assaulted by its employee on Thursday night.

The person, said to be from Tamil Nadu, reportedly suffered injuries to his arm and profusely bled, in the assault using a stick. A video of the incident that was shot by a passenger, has been posted on many online platforms. The injured person was taken to the hospital.

The KSRTC will take action in this regard and our internal vigilance wing is probing the incident, said the agency's zonal officer Tajudeen Sahib. "I have sought an enquiry report on the incident," said Biju Prabhakar, CMD of the agency.

Sources in Angamaly Police said that no complaint has been received so far on the incident. A preliminary probe suggests that a KSRTC employee beat a Tamil speaking person who used to create trouble in the bus depot in an inebriated condition. He already had an injury on his leg, they said.