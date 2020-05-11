KSRTC operates services to Secretariat

The KSRTC buses were operated from nine depots in the capital district on Monday, extending exclusive services to the employees of the Secretariat as per a government directive to ensure ‘attendance’.

However, the response to the nine up-and-down trips to the Secretariat for which Fast Passenger buses were employed was not on the expected level. The commuters had to pay double the fare.

Only the buses that came from Neyattinkara and Nedumangad in the morning got good response.

In view of the social distancing norms, only 30 commuters were allowed in the bus at a time. All commuters had to wear masks. The crew also functioned as per the health protocol.

In the wake of the response to the operations on Monday, Transport Secretary K.R. Jyothilal has asked the KSRTC to use ordinary buses for the service from Tuesday and to allow the staff of the Legislature Secretariat to travel.