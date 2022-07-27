Kerala

KSRTC open deck Thiruvananthapuram city ride completes 100 days

Tourists take a ride on the open-deck double-decker bus introduced by Kerala State Road Transport Corporation to attract tourists and sightseers, in Thiruvananthapuram. File | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM July 27, 2022 21:00 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 14:07 IST

The double-decker open-deck city ride bus service rolled out by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has completed 100 days of service, netting a total revenue of ₹8.5 lakh.

The bus service, which became popular among tourists within a short span of time, was utilised by 4,000 domestic and foreign tourists.

Earlier, the KSRTC had offered a heritage bus service for tourist purposes. The daily collection of the heritage service was around ₹2,500 a day, while the daily collection of the new service is about ₹8,500, said the KSRTC in a press release.

The double-decker open-deck bus will also be made available at attractive rates for wedding photoshoots, film and serial purposes, advertising campaigns and birthday parties. The service, the first of its kind in Kerala, was launched on April 18. The roof of a double-decker bus was removed on the lines of similar buses conducting services in big cities and abroad. The seats inside the bus are arranged in such a way that it is convenient for the tourists to get glimpses of the evening and night views of Thiruvananthapuram city.

