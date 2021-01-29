KSRTC on revival path: Minister

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is on the path of revival with the support of its staff and the public, says Minister for Transport A.K. Saseendran here on Friday.

Inaugurating a new office building and women’s waiting area at the Punalur KSRTC bus station, he said the government had been implementing several projects for the overall development of the corporation.

“The government has spent over ₹5,000 crore in the last five years for various developments. The three zones of the KSRTC including Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode will be made profit-making centres along with the new SWIFT services. After identifying profitable services more attention will be given to them. The profit made will be used to support crisis-ridden services,” said the Minister, who also flagged off the new service from Punalur to Kudiyanmala in Kannur.

The KSRTC Punalur unit was operating 54 schedules earlier, but after the pandemic it came down to 34. “All arrangements are in place for operating more services from Punlaur and they will be started within 10 days. In order to address staff shortage, 10 drivers from the Cherthala depot will be temporarily deployed at Punlaur. Steps have been taken to start Punalur-Guruvayoor service also,” he said.

Minister K. Raju, who presided over the function, said various development works of the depot were progressing with public support. “At present, work of the garage being built using the MLA Asset Development Funds (ADF) is nearing completion and it will be ready within two months,” he said.

The renovation works at the Punalur sub-depot were completed using ₹1.6 crore from Mr. Raju’s ADF.