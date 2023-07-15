KSRTC official arrested by vigilance sleuths while accepting bribe

July 15, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Vigilance officials arrested a senior official of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) while allegedly accepting a bribe from a contractor on Saturday.

A team of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) nabbed KSRTC deputy general manager Udayakumar on the basis of a complaint submitted by a person who had obtained a contract to paste advertisements on buses operated by the utility.

The official allegedly demanded the complainant to pay a bribe of ₹1 lakh to approve a bill of ₹6.5 lakh. While the latter had paid ₹40,000 on Wednesday, he turned up in the KSRTC Transport Bhavan in East Fort on Saturday to pay a further ₹30,000.

Mr. Udayakumar then threatened to withhold the next bill of ₹12 lakh if the complainant failed to pay the remaining ₹30,000 that he had demanded to approve the first bill. This prompted the contractor to alert the VACB, following which the KSRTC official was nabbed in a prominent club while collecting the sum from the complainant on Saturday evening.