KSRTC mulls revenue target for employees to pay salary

February 14, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to roll out a “revenue target system” for its employees from April 1 to bail out the public utility from financial crisis. The new system envisages fixing a revenue target for each bus depot and the employees for paying the salary of staff before every 5th of each month.

The staff will be given the salary and perks in proportion to the percentage of the target they realise, according to sources.

For instance, the employees meeting 100% of the set target will be given full salary and incentives. In case they meet only 60% of the target, salary and other benefits will be proportional to the realised target. The remaining amount would be given to them only after the State releases the financial aid for the ailing Corporation, said the source.

The new scheme and the target for each depot and category of buses will be presented at a meeting of staff representatives to be held on Wednesday. At present, all the employees are given salary irrespective of the revenue target they realised.

The proposed scheme also envisages bringing the operational section staff into the new system. Normally, the operational staff decide the routes and the schedules for the corporation buses. The majority of the staff in this category has no major field experience.

The KSRTC has also decided to give more role to depot officials in deciding the routes and schedule of buses to realise the revenue target, said officials. The revenue target has been fixed considering the previous collections on each route. It has a revenue of around ₹8 crore per day and the target would be in proportion to this.

Unions oppose move

Various KSRTC union representatives have snubbed the proposal, terming it move aimed at provoking the employees.

“This is a practice unheard of anywhere and nowhere such a scheme was launched for salvaging the public sector transport system. We would strongly oppose the move and would not allow the Corporation to test the patience of the workers,” said C. Noushad, Transport Democratic Federation secretary.

Terming the move to bring the target system in KSRTC as against labour laws in the country, KSRTC Driver’s Union President V.S. Sivakumar said the route and schedule of the buses are decided by the Corporation management. And the proposal to hold the employees responsible for the target fixed by the top management cannot be agreed upon, Mr. Sivakumar said.

Considering a plea of employees, the High Court on Friday last asked if KSRTC should continue its operation given that it cannot even pay its employees.