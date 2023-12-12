KSRTC makes a record daily collection of ₹9.03 crore

December 12, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) made a record daily revenue of ₹9.03 crore on December 11, Monday, riding high on increased passenger patronage. The previous record daily collection was ₹8.79 crore netted on September 4. The public sector utility has also earned a total revenue of ₹84.94 crore between December 1 and 11.

Monday being the first working day following the second Saturday and Sunday holidays also contributed to the increased footfall. Bringing down the number of buses at the dock to 700 from 1,000 through proper fleet management and planning also helped the Corporation enhance revenue, along with providing more buses for Sabarimala services. Additionally, the dedicated work of crew and management staff helped the Corporation achieve a new benchmark in daily collection, said a statement issued by the office of the KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD).

Out of the total of ₹84.94 crore netted between December 1 and 11, the revenue collected was ₹8.54 crore on December 4, ₹7.88 crore on December 5, ₹7.44 crore on December 6, ₹7.52 crore on December 7, ₹7.93 crore on December 8, ₹7.78 crore on December 9, ₹7.09 crore on December 10 and ₹9.03 crore on December 11. The CMD also said that KSRTC is targeting a daily revenue of ₹10 crore, but the delay in getting new buses is hindering it, and to solve this, steps are being taken to provide more buses under the Net Cost Contract (NCC) and Gross Cost Contract (GCC) systems.