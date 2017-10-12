KSRTC loan move hits a roadblock

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is grappling with knotty issues in its attempt to avail of a ₹3,000-crore long-term loan from a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) to restructure its ₹2,996-crore loan liability.

The signing of the agreement was held up over conversion of a ₹2,000-crore loan taken from the government into equity, clarity on raising the retirement age of employees to 60 years, and assurance that it would not take further loans, official sources told The Hindu.

The management was for inking the pact last month and to disburse the pending pension arrears before September 30 as announced by Transport Minister Thomas Chandy. As the agreement could not be signed, the KSRTC was forced to avail itself of a loan from the government again to pay the salary and pension with a ₹15,000 limit.

With the restructuring of the ₹2,996-crore loan taken from the consortium of banks, Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation, District Cooperative Banks and financial institutions, the KSRTC is aiming to bring down the present daily loan repayment from ₹3 crore to ₹1 crore.

The enhanced cash flow will be used to pay salary and allowances, pension, fuel bill and honouring the commitments.

Though efforts are on at the level of Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac to untie the knots, the consortium of banks wants clarity on the four key issues as the track record of the KSRTC is poor and to avoid further liabilities.

This time also, SBI Capital Markets Ltd. (SBI CAP) has been appointed by the KSRTC for due diligence. If the government converts the loan into equity, the interest for the loan had to be written off.

The raising of the retirement age of employees to 60 years is part of the proposal to limit monthly pension to either ₹20,000 or ₹25,000. A political decision is needed as youth organisations and unemployed will oppose it and demand will be raised by government employees and teachers to raise their retirement age to 60.

The shifting of Managing Director of KSRTC M.G. Rajamanickam has also created hurdles as the new incumbent A. Hemachandran will need time to get a grip of the issues.